Johnny Depp lost USD 650 million?

Johnny Depp claims he discovered that he had lost $650 million in movie earnings, at a meeting with his accountant in 2016. This was immediately prior to an incident when he is alleged to have been violent toward his then-wife Amber Heard, a court heard during his libel trial in London against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.

At London's Royal Courts of Justice, Depp was asked about events that occurred on the day of Heard's 30th birthday celebration on April 21, 2016. Depp arrived at the party, at Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, where the couple lived, two hours late. He said he had found out that he had lost $650 million he had made from movies, due to alleged financial mismanagement.

Heard has alleged that Depp was violent toward her after her 30th birthday party, but Depp alleged in court it was she who punched him as he lay in bed reading, giving him a black eye. Depp claimed he had never hit a woman in his entire life.

