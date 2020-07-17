Join in the celebrations from Amar Chitra Katha's 53rd anniversary

ACK & Friends

Meet some ACK team legends (editors, writers and illustrators) and share memories and highlights of ACK's glorious journey over the past 53 years. Amar Chitra Katha’s executive editor Reena Puri in a candid conversation with the past/present team members.

TIME 5 pm

Reading is good

As India’s favourite storyteller, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle actively promote the reading habit in children through the – Reading is Good campaign - developing a lifelong love for books. The goal is to use the powerful tool of storytelling to get children to read and engage with the wonderful world of Indian stories - full of adventures, excitement and values. Tinkle’s editor-in-chief: Rajani Thindiath will be telling her favourite ACK story, followed by three young dynamic storytellers - Samarth, Ryka and Jai.

TIME 6 pm

Anant Pai, popularly known as Uncle Pai with school students

Everything new at ACK

President and CEO, Preeti Vyas will share all the exciting new initiatives as ACK:

Latest ACK comic - Mahadeva Part 2 launch: Read the timeless story of Shakti and Shiva is now available on the ACK comics app

Unveiling the new www.amarchitrakatha.com: Read, watch, play, shop and a lot more

ACK Family Quiz - Season 1 - quiz.amarchitrakatha.in: Our latest quest to engage and entertain Indian families with an India-based quiz and to find the smartest family of India who are awarded the championship

TIME 7 pm

