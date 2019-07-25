Jonty Rhodes applies for fielding coach job in Indian team

cricket

A frequent visitor of India, Rhodes had taken a fielding workshop for a T20 Mumbai League side at the Bandra Kurla complex on the behest of former Mumbai stumper Vinayak Samant.

Jonty Rhodes

Regarded by many as the best fielder ever in cricket, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the job of India's fielding coach, making him one of the most high-profile candidates in contention to join the Indian coaching staff.

"Yes, I have applied for the position of India's new fielding coach. My wife and I love the country, and it has already given us so much -- we have 2 children born in India," Rhodes told "CricketNext" website.

Jonty Rhodes was known for his breathtaking catches and super quick runouts. One of his most famous moments on the field was when he came running in like lightning to run-out Inzamam-ul-Haq in the 1992 World Cup.

Jonty Rhodes has experience coaching in India during his stint with Mumbai Indians. The South African was the fielding coach of the team for quite a few years before parting ways with the 4-time titleholders.

The BCCI has invited applications for various coaches positions, including head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach and set July 30 as the deadline.

R Sridhar is the current fielding coach of India, whose contract was extended for 45 days till the end of the West Indies tour.

The current coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri don't have to apply again as their applications will be automatically considered.

There have been calls from various factions to give a makeover to the coaching staff of the Indian team with an eye on the 2023 World Cup.

With inputs from PTI

