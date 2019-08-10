Search

Jonty Rhodes shares special message for Suresh Raina post surgery

Published: Aug 10, 2019, 17:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent

"@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend - knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow. #aramse," Rhodes tweeted.

BCCI shared a picture of Suresh Raina after the surgery

Perhaps the greatest fielder of all time Jonty Rhodes has shared a special message and asked Indian batsman and fantastic fielder himself, Suresh Raina, who underwent knee surgery, to listen to his body.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted for his teammate Raina and wrote: "Get well soon champion @ImRaina."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and informed regarding Raina's surgery on Friday.

"Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 weeks of rehab for recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery," BCCI tweeted.

The 32-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs.

Suresh Raina is also one of the leading run-scorers in IPL history and has won 3 IPL titles.

With inputs from ANI

