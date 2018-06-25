Jos Buttler's magnificent ton helps England whitewash Australia

The England wicket-keeper remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 122 deliveries

Jos Buttler/AFP

Jos Buttler's scintillating unbeaten century helped England whitewash Australia 5-0 as the hosts pipped the visitors by one wicket in the final match of the series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here on Sunday. England made a heavy weather of a paltry 206-run target but it was Buttler's heroics which snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The England wicket-keeper remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 122 deliveries. Buttler arrived at the crease when the hosts were reeling at 27/4 after 7.4 overs as some disciplined Australian bowling shattered the English top-order. However, Buttler slowly and steadily built his innings and was also involved in a 81-run partnership with tailender Adil Rashid (20 off 47) for the ninth wicket.

Buttler, who single-handedly took England home with meagre contributions from other batsmen, smashed 12 boundaries and one hit into the stands. Australia's Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson bagged three wickets each conceding 35 and 51 runs respectively. Earlier, England's Moeen Ali's 4/46 and Sam Curran's 2/44 wrapped up the visitors on a meagre 205 in 34.4 overs. It was some useful contributions by opener Travis Head (56), Alex Carey (44) and D Arcy Short (47), who showed little resistance before English bowling and lifted Australia to a defendable total.

Brief scores: England 208/9 (Jos Buttler 110 not out, Alex Hales 20; Alex Hales 3/35) beat Australia 205 (Travis Head 56, D Arcy Short 47; Moeen Ali 4/46).

