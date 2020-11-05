Josh Hartnett on rejecting Superman and Batman roles

Hollywood star Josh Hartnett has no regrets about turning down Superman and Batman roles. He says he did not want to be boxed into the superhero type. The actor admits that "at the time it didn't seem like the sort of decision I would be talking about 15 years later", reports metro.co.uk.

"There were a lot of powers that wanted me to pursue those films, but I have always been interested in stories about people and I didn't want to be boxed into that superhero type. Back then a lot of actors had to fight really hard to get their career back after they played those characters," he added.

Instead, the actor has taken interest in independent films. His latest indie project is "Target Number One", based on true events. The thriller is about a petty drug dealer who is framed by police and sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison.

Hartnett plays real life Canadian journalist Victor Malarek, who is trying to free the dealer. "He is very charismatic and heroic," Hartnett said of Malarek.

"When it comes to corruption or abuse of power, he will throw himself in the way of the metaphorical bullets to save the people he is trying to write about," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever