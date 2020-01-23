Judy Movie Review - An admirable Performance

Judy

U/A: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Rupert Goold

Cast: Renee Zellweger, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, Michael Gambon, Richard Cordery, Jessie Buckley

30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, Hollywood star Judy Garland( Renee Zellweger), her voice weakened, volatile nature and eccentricities intact, sets out to charm London ( Winter 1968) in order to earn enough to regain custody of her two children. But is it going to be enough?

Directed by Rupert Goold, based on the stage play ' End of the Rainbow' by Peter Quilter and adapted by Tom Edge, the film hightails the natural talent who grew up in front of the movie camera, the pressures of fame that consumed her and the tragedy she eventually met. This biopic basically revisits the last few months of her life while shedding light through brief interludes into the past, about the many wounds of the performer who was put on a pedestal as forever young -bringing to light her many insecurities and foibles.

The woman who is forced to leave her two younger children, Lorna and Joe, in the care of their father Sidney (Rufus Sewell) and embark on yet another redemption tour hoping to revitalize both her reputation and her fortunes, cuts a sorry figure as her handlers and some of her fans write her off as a has-been.And Renée Zellweger's mannered performance brings to life the tortured past as well as the anxieties of the present.

Its a painstakingly put together effort that towers over everything else the movie has to offer. The treatment here is dry and concentrates on highlighting the performance rather than the performer. It's a painful, intricate affectation that highlights Judy's final months before she passed away at the age of 47. Even Garland's hits fail to strike a chord here. The performance could reap awards but winning the hearts of the audience seems a long way off.

