Jungle jam

Sign your kids up for an adventure-packed Sunday where they can climb rocks and zip-line under expert guidance

Commando bridge

As technological advancements slowly distance younger generations from nature, the need for activities that take kids back to playing outdoors instead of shooting random avatars in multi-player online games becomes more evident.



Rock climbing

“All human beings are born wild. It is only as you age that you grow detached from the outside world. This disconnect has many repercussions on the developmental growth of children. Research shows that syndromes like ADHD and restlessness stem from the lack of outdoor play,” explains Shardul Bajikar, naturalist at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where adventure activities were included in workshops for children in 2018. The green lungs of the city will play host to Be a Mowgli in the Jungle workshop this Sunday, which includes zip-lining, rappelling, rock climbing and commando bridge for seven- to 14-year-olds.



zip-lining

“We want to introduce adults as well as young residents of Mumbai to the various possibilities of exploring the outdoors,” says Bajikar, mentioning how there are natural sports outside the world of cricket. Group outdoor activities also help kids develop their social skills at a young age, teaching them the meaning of teamwork, he adds.

Other activities and workshops like bird watching, gardening, walks on history and archaeology are also conducted regularly at the SGNP. The aim, Bajikar explains, is to change the perception of people when someone brings up a national park, which is usually seen through the lens of watching wild animals on a safari ride.

On: May 5, 8 am to 12 pm

At: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Gujarat Road, Borivali East.

Call: 28868686

Cost: Rs 750

