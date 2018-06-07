Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Movie Review

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom draws on blistering action and a modicum of suspense to draw the crowd in. The opening sequence is intriguing, lending darkness and depth to what follows thereafter. The Dinosaurs look solid and believable and the actor

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

U/A; Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones

Director: J. A. Bayona

Rating:



25 years after the first Jurassic Park hit the screens, Director J.A. Bayona and screenwriters Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow aim for a contemporary socio-environmental plank to base this new dinosaur saga that pits extinction of animal species against the survival of humankind. The film raises ethical questions regarding cloning, animal extinction, natures plan etc. and questions the scientific world's penchant for playing God. The main theme though is about greed and power. The subject is provocative enough - but the treatment here is much more interested in provoking a big, popcorn blockbuster experience. The standout moment comes when a Brachiosaurus faces the audience while the island implodes. Your heart goes out to the Dinosaur seeking a way out from the lava and ash holding him captive.



Isla Nublar, after the last film Jurassic World, is now a decimated theme park where dinosaurs roam freely. The island is also volcanically active, and all the dinosaurs are bound to be turned into ash in the next few days. Jeff Goldblum plays a cameo, as the expert giving an opinion at the Senate hearing- ringing the death knell for the Dinosaurs, but Claire(Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen(Chris Pratt), Franklin the data scientist, Zia the veterinarian and Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) set out to save them on their own. Lockwood's assistant Mills (Rafe Spall), though, is looking to make a big killing by auctioning these prehistoric animals. And Lockwood's precocious grand-daughter Maisie (Isabella Sermon), a chip of the old block, makes it her business to pour cold water over Mills' plans.



Michael Crichton's 1993 cinema adaptation - Jurassic Park - finds itself cloned for the fifth time but it's not the same thing anymore. The story draws on blistering action and a modicum of suspense to draw the crowd in. The opening sequence is intriguing, lending darkness and depth to what follows thereafter. The Dinosaurs look solid and believable and the actors make it a lively, entertaining experience. The formula continues to hold sway. The plotting is familiar and aims to extend the brand further- which is quite obvious. Largely an exercise to keep the fans happy, this film makes all the right noises but fails to make it more than ordinary!

Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates