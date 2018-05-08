Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to release early in India

The much-awaited third instalment of Jurassic World, titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will be released on June 8 in India

Indian audience is going to get an early glimpse of the enormous dinosaurs roaring on the big screen than the whole world. The much-awaited third instalment of 'Jurassic World', titled 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', will be released on June 8 in India, two weeks ahead of its official release in the US, June 22.

Universal Pictures will release the science-fiction in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 2300+ screens around the country. The film will take ahead the plot three years from where the previous one left in 2015.

Directed by J.A Bayona of 'The Impossible' fame, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from Jurassic World as Owen and Claire, respectively. Apart from them, the film's ensemble cast includes James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon.

Bringing back one of the most loved characters from 1993 'Jurassic Park' series actor Jeff Goldblum will return as Dr Ian Malcolm in the instalment. Coincidentally, 2018 also marks the 25th anniversary of the first 'Jurassic Park' film which was released in 1993.

