Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus join hands for music video

hollywood

The group of A-listers, which includes Justin Bieber, Sia, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and more, lend their voices to anything and everything climate change-related

Miley Cyrus

Rapper Lil Dicky has unveiled a star-studded music video featuring singers Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Lil Dicky has dropped his new music video for Earth. It's not only a song but also a short film, a music-led initiative to raise awareness for climate change and an extravagant Earth Day celebration, reports people.com. The 31-year-old recruited over 30 artistes to appear in the six-minute animated masterpiece.

The group of A-listers, which includes Bieber, Sia, Grande, Miley, Ed Sheeran and more, lend their voices to anything and everything climate change-related. To name a few: Halsey as a lion cub and Meghan Trainor as India.

He gave fans a preview of the highly anticipated music video during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

The rapper and comedian turned to the live audience and passionately spoke about the "environmental crisis going on right now" before sneaking in a story about how cool actor Leonardo DiCaprio is.

"I went to his house and we played pickle ball," Lil Dicky said. "One thing I can tell you is that guy cares so much about the planet. He gets really worked up talking about it."

Lil Dicky has teamed up with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (established by the Oscar-winner in 1998 to protect existing ecosystems and restore balance to those already impacted by climate change) to raise cash for a good cause.

Net profits earned from the song, the short film-esque music video and Earth-related merchandise will be distributed to select non-profits identified by LDF as being on the front lines of implementing solutions to climate change.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates