Justin Bieber indulges in mid-week thoughts, shares spiritual awakening post

Indulging into some mid-week thought process, pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday shared a 'spiritual awakening' post with a soul-stirring note.

The 'Sorry' star shared a post on Instagram, in which he delineated deep motivational thought. Justin penned down a powerful message for his fans, describing the love he shares with God.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

"Jesus rose from the dead just as he promised, taking on the sins of humanity. Believing and receiving this reality changes everything. The way you live, the way you love! Accepting his free gift of forgiveness allows you to live a life FREE from guilt and shame! A life not based on your performance. This is good news. I follow Jesus. Following Jesus doesn't make me better than anyone else although I know a lot of Christians have made people feel that way. Another thing to know about following Jesus is that a lot of the time it doesn't change our circumstances. What it does do is give us an ETERNAL JOY that lasts through trials and painful seasons. Although people have failed me, Jesus never has," the post read.

Earlier, Justin has been vocal about his suffering from depression and the overuse of drugs he did which made him distant to every relationship he had.

On the work front, Justin has been recently honoured as the winner of the People's choice award for Male Artist of the year 2020. The star will be seen in a collaborative project album 'Monster' with 'Senorita' fame Shawn Mendes.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever