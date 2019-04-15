Kaagar trailer out: Rinku Rajguru's performance will blow your mind

regional-cinema

Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame will next be seen in Kaagar, a Marathi drama film. Watch the trailer for a glimpse of Rinku's stellar performance

A still from Kaagar

After the massive response to the teaser of Kaagar and the first song, Lagliya Godi Tujhi, the makers of Kaagar have finally released the trailer of the drama film. This film is creating tremendous buzz on social media and it has become a great discussion point amongst Marathi cinephiles. And it's just the beginning; we are sure the trailer will take the movie's buzz to the next level.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures presents Kaagar is a romantic-thriller movie that revolves around love, politics and everything related to it. Rinku Rajguru will be playing the lead role of a politician. It will be interesting to see how this movie unfolds. The film also stars Shashank Shende in a pivotal role.

Directed by Ringan fame Makarand Mane, the film is produced under the banner of Udaharnarth and is co-produced by Sudhir Kolte and Vikas Hande. The film is slated to release on April 26, 2019.

Rinku Rajguru and her Sairat co-star Akash Thosar will also be seen in another film, Jhund, by filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan. The duo plays Big B's students in the sports drama. The film is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse who works for the upliftment of underprivileged children through football. The unit recently shot in Nagpur.

Watch the trailer here:

