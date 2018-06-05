Kagiso Rabada hoping to be fit before Sri Lanka series

Kagiso Rabada now revealed that his rehabilitation has been going pretty well and that he remains hopeful of being fit ahead of Sri Lanka tour



Kagiso Rabada. Pic/ AFP

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed hope that he would be fit in time for his side's upcoming tour to Sri Lanka.

The 23-year-old was sidelined for three months after he complained of strain during his side's fourth Test of the four-match series against Australia in Johannesburg in March.

He was subsequently also forced to miss the recently-concluded 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he would have featured for Delhi Daredevils.

However, Rabada now revealed that his rehabilitation has been going pretty well and that he remains hopeful of being fit ahead of Sri Lanka tour.

"I've been taking it one week at a time.When I got injured there was a plan for three months that I should be ready for Sri Lanka, so let's see if the plan is going to go accordingly," Sport24 quoted Rabada, as saying.

"At the moment it's all good. So, we're waiting until July," the fast bowler, who scooped six awards including the South African Cricketer of the Year at the CSA Awards in Sandton, added.

South Africa are slated to play two-match Test series, five-match ODI series and one-off T20I against Sri Lanka, beginning July 12 at the Galle International Stadium.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever