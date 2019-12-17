Kajal Aggarwal creates history, becomes the first South Indian actress to make it to Madame Tussauds

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kajal Aggarwal has indeed come a long way in her journey as an actor. She has successfully managed to create a space for herself in a male-dominated world, dabbled with different languages, and made herself a star that she's today. So the recent news comes as a great opportunity for her to embark on the journey of international fame.

With her latest achievement, she has also created history. Let's spill the beans, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, and it will be unveiled on February 5, 2020. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared multiple posts and pictures where she couldn't contain her excitement, just like us.

In the first post, she wrote- Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! Take a look right here:

And in the second post, she got nostalgic and wrote how she visited the museum as a child, this is what she wrote- I remember going to Madame Tussauds a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I've always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself Have a look right here:

The excitement continued and so did the fantastic posts. Here, she went a step ahead and wrote- This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this one's for each one of you! Take a look right here:

And lastly, she announced when the statue will be unveiled for the fans to see and click selfies:

So far, we saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Superstar Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Kajol with their wax statues. It's good to see someone from the Southern industry and that too an actress.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates