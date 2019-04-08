Kalki Koechlin to feature in a special song for Pink Tamil remake

regional-cinema

Kalki Koechlin to feature in a special number in Tamil remake of 2016 hit, Pink

Kalki Koechlin

In her signature candour, Kalki Koechlin has often admitted that she has two left feet. However, in a choice that is as interesting as it is unconventional, the actor will be seen in a special dance number in Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Pink (2016).

While the courtroom drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu had two songs essentially playing in the background, it appears that director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor have taken some liberties with their adaptation.



Boney Kapoor

Talking to mid-day, Kapoor says Koechlin has, so far, stayed away from the typical dance number, which makes her an interesting choice.

"It's a peppy number which also has a lot of rap and hip-hop in it. We thought Kalki was the right choice for the song because we were looking for someone who hasn't explored this space before. We also have a Malaysian female rapper who is a part of the song. Kalki has already shot for the song and has done a fine job. The audience will see her in a completely new avatar."

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Pink

While Ajith steps into Bachchan's shoes, Vidya Balan will play his wife that was essayed by Mamata Shankar in the original. With the film nearing the finish line, the makers are eyeing an August release.

"We have adhered to the story line, but have made a few changes keeping the audience's sensibilities in mind. Vidya has a special and powerful role in the film while Ajith has done a fantastic job. We have a bit of work remaining on the film, post which we will be ready."

