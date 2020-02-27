Search

Kannada musician Arjun Janya hospitalised in Mysore after suffering from a minor heart attack

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 16:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mysuru

Arjun Janya suffered a minor heart attack and has been hospitalised in Mysore.

Image source: Instagram/@arjun_janya_musician
Arjun Janya, a famed music composer and singer from the Kannada film industry, suffered a minor heart attack and has been hospitalised in Mysore.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa judge had gone to the hospital for a regular health check-up as he was feeling unwell due to the change in weather, but reports revealed that there was a blockage in his heart.

Fortunately, the music director is out of danger but still under medical observation. He will get discharged soon.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old musician made his TV debut with singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and has been associated with it for a few years now. He is known for composing music for hit films like Birugaali, Sanchari, Kempegowda, Vajrakaya and Mukunda Murari. He is also the recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Music Director for Alemaari and Karnataka State Film Award for Best Music Director for Bhajarangi. He is currently judging the Kannada version of the reality singing show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. 

