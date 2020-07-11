Kanpur shootout: Vikas Dubey's aide nabbed by Maharashtra ATS in Thane

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad’s Juhu unit on Saturday arrested an aide of slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey from Thane. The ATS received a tip-off that Dubey’s aide, Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi, is hiding in Thane.

ATS police inspector Daya Nayak, along with a team of Juhu unit, laid a trap at Kolshet Road in Thane and nabbed Arvind (46) and his driver Sushil Kumar alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari (30).

On 11 July, ATS Juhu Unit, Mumbai received a tipoff that one accused in #KanpurEncounter case has been in Thane in search of a hide-out. ATS Juhu Unit laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane & nabbed wanted accused Arvind&his driver Sonu Tiwari: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) pic.twitter.com/bWf564UVjY — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Initial inquiry revealed that Arvind has been involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey, including the murder of BJP leader who was then a minister of state in UP, Santosh Shukla, in 2001.

Vikas Dubey Faced 61 FIRs - 8 Of Murders Involving At Least 15 Killings: Police Document

Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the shootout that took place in Bikru village in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the firing and Dubey had managed to escape after the incident.

Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was shot dead while trying to escape after a car accident in Uttar Pradesh, the police had said on Friday morning.

