Kanye West calls US President Donald Trump his 'brother'

The American rapper Kanye West later posted two pictures - a Make America Great Again hat and a selfie with the hat on

American rapper Kanye West on Wednesday said he supported President Donald Trump and called him his 'brother'. In a series of tweets, the 40-year-old rapper said, "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought". Hours later, Trump quoted West's tweet and wrote - "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The American rapper later posted two pictures - a "Make America Great Again" hat and a selfie with the hat on. Minutes later, the US President quoted West's Make America Great Again hat and wrote - "MAGA!" West added that he neither identified himself as a Democrat or a Republican, adding that he was "not political".

my MAGA hat is signed ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In a second tweet, the husband of American TV actor Kim Kardashian wrote, "I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican."

West further tweeted that he also loved former US Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for 2016 US presidential election, Hillary Clinton. "If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary. I love Hillary too."

Hours after posting his series of tweets, West clarified his "comments" following a call from Kardashian. "my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

Kardashian had earlier wrote in a post on her website that she too supported Clinton in the 2016 election, but was unsure whether she wanted to vote at all, according to Time. The 40-year-old-rapper's viral tweets, who has 21 Grammy Awards to his name, made headlines in the entertainment industry in a very short time. It is to be noted that not many celebrities supported Trump's presidential campaign or the first year of his presidency.

West, who met Trump at the Trump Tower, in December 2016, said they talked about "life." The US President told the media after the meeting that they have been friends for a very long time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates