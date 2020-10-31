Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West revealed that her rapper husband Kanye West has gifted her a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Snr.

Kim's father Robert, a lawyer, passed away in 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, reports mirror.co.uk.

Kim posted the hologram on Twitter and wrote: "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

The hologram tells Kim: "Happy birthday, Kimberly! You're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful and just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you, your sisters and brother, and all your kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around, like when you hear someone make a big pee fee, or when you make a big pee fee. Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we'd listen to this song together?"

The hologram of Robert then starts to dance as the music plays, and says: "I am so proud of the woman that you've become and all that you've accomplished. All of your hard work and all the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer, and to carry on my legacy. It's a long and hard road, but it's worth it. I'm with you every step of the way. The way that you're connecting with our roots and supporting Armenia means so much to me. You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father."

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberley, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you, Kimberley. Tell Kourtney, Khloe and Rob (Jr)I love them, and I miss you all. Don't forget to say your prayers."

