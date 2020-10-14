Kanye West unveils campaign video

Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run. The rapper tweeted it with the caption, "We stepping out on faith." In the video, West is seen against a black-and-white American flag. The montage also has families praying and helping each other. "What is America's destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people," said West, adding, "To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have a vision. We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls 'the free exercise of religion', including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored." The video ends with him saying, "I'm Kanye West and I approve this message."

The 10-bullet plan lays out a commitment to restore faith through prayer in the classroom and other spiritual foundations, reduce household debt and student loan debt; provide a wide range of educational opportunities, maintain national defence, reform the legal and criminal justice system, reform policing, focus on environmental concerns, and giving the arts the opportunity to be an important source of innovation and development of other national strengths and resources.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever