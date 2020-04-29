Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar should have done much better in his career

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently celebrated his 47th birthday on April 24, 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of cricket's finest to ever play the game, was all over the internet as his peers showered praises and blessings on his birthday.

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, in an interview with Radio City, spoke about how Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman ever to play the game. Kapil Dev said, "Many people misunderstand the statements I make when I talk. According to me, Sachin Tendulkar is the finest cricketer India has produced. I still feel that he should have done much better than he did. Although no one has performed better than him, I feel, Sachin Tendulkar had more talent."

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar's two-and-a-half decade-long career, Kapil Dev said, "Sachin has had an amazing career. To play for your country for 24 years is easy to say but difficult to do. I wish him all the happiness. For all the happiness he has given India, I wish him and more importantly, his family, good luck. The family sacrifices more than anyone else in these scenarios. I wish Sachin great health."

"He has moved generations for two and a half decades. Many youngsters yearn to be Sachin Tendulkar. As long as we have cricketers like him, the game will never die," Kapil added. Watch the full video below.

Kapil Dev recently became a rage on the internet after she showed his new bald look. Kapil Dev's bald look became the talk of the town, moreover, after Sanjay Manjrekar shared a picture on Twitter.

Both Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar have won the ICC World Cup. While Kapil Dev led his team as captain to the World Cup title in 1983, Sachin Tendulkar was part of the World Cup-winning team in 2011 headed by MS Dhoni.

