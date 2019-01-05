Karnataka Minister's staffer caught with Rs 14-lakh cash

crime

According to unconfirmed reports, an additional Rs 11.76 lakh was also found with the staffer when the police carried a search on him and his bike

Bengaluru: A staffer of Karnataka Congress Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty was caught with unaccounted Rs 14 lakh in cash at the entrance of the state secretariat in the city centre, police said on Friday. "We have detained the Minister's staffer Mohan and seized the cash (Rs 14 lakh) from him at the secretariat, as he could not explain its source or account for it," city central Deputy Commissioner of Police Devaraj told reporters in Bengaluru.

Shetty, a legislator from Chamarajanagar Assembly segment in the southwest old Mysuru region, is the Social Welfare Minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the southern state. Vidhana Soudha Police Station Inspector Shankarachar registered a case against the accused and detained him for questioning on the cash he was carrying in a bag and had come to the secretariat on a two-wheeler.

"We are interrogating Mohan to explain why he was carrying so much of cash and its source as he didn't have documentary support for it," a police officer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

According to unconfirmed reports, an additional Rs 11.76 lakh was also found with Mohan when the police carried a search on him and his bike.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever