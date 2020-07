Katie Holmes: Lockdown has had a lot of silver linings

Actress Katie Holmes has learned several lessons amid the Covid pandemic. In an interaction with etonline.com, Katie spoke about her quarantine life with her 14-year-old daughter, Suri. "This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings. I've been taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present. This year has also been a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful and that is, those are the gifts of life," she said.

Katie is all set to feature in the film, "The Secret: Dare To Dream". She portrays Miranda Wells, a widow with three children who is struggling to be there for her family.

"The narrative is a good accompaniment to the book.She's really struggling to provide financially and emotionally, and you just see her exhausted and really not surrendering to anything, just kind of fighting it all. That's taking its toll on her children and her relationships and she's just not being true to herself," Katie shared.

