Katie Holmes-starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' sets premium video on-demand release

Romantic drama "The Secret: Dare To Dream", featuring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, is heading straight to premium on-demand on July 31. The film, based on Rhonda Byrne's 2006 global bestselling self-help book, was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17.

"The Secret" will now be available to rent for USD 19.99 via on-demand platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and cable providers, reported Deadline. The film revolves around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hardworking widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life.

In a few short days, Bray's presence reignites the family's spirit, but he carries a secret that could change everything. Celia Weston and Jerry O'Connell also round the cast. "The Secret" joins the ever-increasing lineup of films to follow the in-the-home route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic include "Trolls World Tour", "Scoob!", "The High Note", "The King of Staten Island", "Irresistible".

