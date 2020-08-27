Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together, a baby girl

After months of wait, singer Katy Perry and her actor fiance, Orlando Bloom finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple that serves as Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF shared the news with the organisation which broke it on the Internet on Thursday through a series of tweets.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy.



“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," UNICEF tweeted a statement from the celebrity couple.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," the statement further read.

The organisation also shared a picture of Katy and Orlando holding the hand of their newborn girl child.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," UNICEF tweeted.

According to E! News, the Grammy nominated singer gave birth to her child on Wednesday and the couple has established a UNICEF donation page on their baby Daisy's behalf.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and announced that they were expecting a baby in March this year through Perry's music video 'Never Worn White.'

