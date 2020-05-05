Katy Perry: Not complaining, but I can't drink because I am pregnant

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting a baby with fiance Orlando Bloom, says she misses drinking alcoholic beverages during pregnancy. The 35-year-old star made the comment while filming a Facebook Live video, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She told fans: "I'm not complaining, but I can't drink because I'm pregnant. Some of you already have a cocktail getting ready or you have your favourite IPA. Or your favourite rye whiskey or your favourite white wine or rosé or whatever your favourite drink is. I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime, I'm very excited for the future when that can happen. Which will be years, probably."

During the chat, she also admitted she probably wasn't going to be able to have a baby shower due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower. But I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that," she said.

She continued: "I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on."

