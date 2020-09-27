Katy Perry talks about being a working mother, month after delivering baby girl

A month after she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom, singer Katy Perry on Friday opened up about being a working mother. The 'Daisies' singer took to Twitter to talk about working while raising her child simultaneously.

She began by stating that the popular mindset that "being a mom isn't a full-time job" is actually a "popular misconception." "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," she tweeted.

Perry went on to talk about the same in a series of other tweets and said that when a mother returns to work, she has actually returned from another "full-time job of being a mom" and not from "time off."

Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂ¤ª — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

"part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of "time off..." she's coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol," she tweeted.

part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off...” she’s coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you to love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!," another tweet by the singer said.

Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

She ended the series of tweets by stating she loves her job. "Part 4. I love my job," she tweeted.

Part 4. I love my job. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

Perry and Bloom who serve as the Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF welcomed their girl child - Daisy Dove Bloom - in August.

