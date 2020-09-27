Katy Perry talks about being a working mother, month after delivering baby girl
Katy Perry began by stating that the popular mindset that "being a mom isn't a full-time job" is actually a "popular misconception." "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," she tweeted
A month after she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom, singer Katy Perry on Friday opened up about being a working mother. The 'Daisies' singer took to Twitter to talk about working while raising her child simultaneously.
She began by stating that the popular mindset that "being a mom isn't a full-time job" is actually a "popular misconception." "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," she tweeted.
Perry went on to talk about the same in a series of other tweets and said that when a mother returns to work, she has actually returned from another "full-time job of being a mom" and not from "time off."
"part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of "time off..." she's coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol," she tweeted.
"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you to love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!," another tweet by the singer said.
She ended the series of tweets by stating she loves her job. "Part 4. I love my job," she tweeted.
Perry and Bloom who serve as the Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF welcomed their girl child - Daisy Dove Bloom - in August.
