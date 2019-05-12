Kavita Kaushik: 'With yoga, I feel like I am finally giving back'

sunday-mid-day

Actress Kavita Kaushik, once popular as the fiery Chandramukhi Chautala of the hit TV show FIR, on her new avatar as a yoga geek

Kavita Kaushik

If you are an Indian TV buff, you must remember Kavita Kaushik play the tempestuous and hilarious Haryanvi cop, Chandramukhi Chautala, in the show FIR. The last time we met Kaushik in 2013, she had made a comeback to the screen as her replacement in FIR just wasn't getting the same attention. Five years later, she is now acting in Punjabi movies and honing her theatre skills, with the play Pajama Party, which launches next week. Today, she is also a yoga geek, giving her 388K Instagram followers a daily dose of mind-bending asanas.

"Television life is so busy. I used to work 25 days a month, in 9-to-9 shifts. So, where was the time for a leisurely workout routine? So, though I loved yoga, and have been practising for more than 10 years, it's only now that I can actually give time to it," says the 38-year-old, who has picked up bits and pieces of the science from various places across the country. She has done a course in Isha Kriya, and learnt yoga at the Ananda in the Himalayas.



Kavita Kaushik with husband Ronnit Biswas

Her experience clearly shows: Kaushik can bend her body to her will and her Instagram is proof of that. But these days, for her, it's all about sharing the wisdom. "There are so many things that are spread about an actor that aren't necessarily true. So, nobody really knows you. At the stage I am at in my life now, I feel the need to give back. And virtual reality, and this digital forum, is the way I can do that. I do yoga and talk about changing. I say that I am not the person I was 10 years ago, or even three years ago. I talk about how we can make our lives better every day, and if I can help anyone in any way, then that means I am now, really a celebrity." The actress also shares that women message her every single day with mental and physical health dilemmas.

Kaushik also routinely posts about working out with her husband of two years, Ronnit Biswas, and says that it's helped deepen their bond. "He's a gym guy, and I am a yoga freak, and we combine that strength and flexibility well. When we do yoga together, time just seems to fly. You know when I am in the air floating above, and he is supporting me, we feel we have created something so awesome. And we love sharing it with the world." While her favourite pose is the headstand, she does say that yoga has helped the angry young woman of FIR transform into a 'baba'. "I have become more compassionate, patient, empathetic and nicer. I actually see people now, you know. It's for this precise reason that I want to spread the word."

