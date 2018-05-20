Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 3 gets release date

The John Wick franchise proved to be a major commercial as well as critical success for Lionsgate and raked in a combined USD 260 million in worldwide grosses



A still from John Wick 3. Pic/YouTube

The threequel to hit action film "John Wick" will be hitting the theatres on May 17, 2019. The news was shared by the official Twitter account of John Wick: Chapter Three. "Be seeing you 5.17.19. #JohnWick3," it tweeted. Actor Keanu Reeves, who played the titular role in John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, will be back for the third part.

The franchise proved to be a major commercial as well as critical success for Lionsgate and raked in a combined USD 260 million in worldwide grosses. Both the films were directed by Chad Stahelski from scripts written by Derek Kolstad with Reeves portraying a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the killing of his puppy, a gift from his late wife.

