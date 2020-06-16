Keep on rocking, virtually

If there is a positive side to music festivals being cancelled on the ground and shifting operations online, it is that the entire world can now log on to view the acts on the line-up. The audience is no longer restricted to a few thousand people, as is the case with the Cambridge Rock Festival (CRF) in the UK, which is being staged virtually this weekend for even Mumbaikars to enjoy.

Speaking about the prospects of an offline event in the future, festival director Dave Roberts says, "Although we have been considering rescheduling the fest to autumn, this is too dependent on the uncertain progression of the pandemic, the onset of winter for campers, and the availability of the venue and artists. Therefore we have settled on June 2021, with the aim to bring you an even better festival experience."



The fest hopes to return in its on-ground avatar next year



Meanwhile, recorded shows of the acts will be streamed on the festival's website and Facebook page so that punters can enjoy the performances seated in their homes. The music falls mainly under the ambit of classic rock and blues, and some of the outfits include veteran British rockers Wishbone Ash, young singer-songwriter Ben Poole and keyboardist Don Airey, among over 60 others. All these bands have played at CRF at previous editions, and the recordings are of those performances. The physical manifestation of the fest was supposed to be held at a new venue in Peterborough this time around. Let's hope that the organisers succeed in making that plan possible one year down the line.

On June 18, 19 and 20, 6.30 am to 6.30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

Log on to allevents.in

