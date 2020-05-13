Keeping up with the spirits

A lot of people may boast about their fine wine and spirits collection, but how many can claim to have extensive knowledge about it? This might be a good time to brush up on some facts to understand and in turn, appreciate, your drink better. Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal's platform All Things Nice is conducting online masterclasses for wine and spirits, which will include courses such as introduction to the world of wine, pairing the spirit with food, discovering cognac and armagnac, a lowdown on gin as well as beer, and the fundamentals of Scotch whiskey."

The latter will be a day-long certification course conducted in association with the Edinburgh Whisky Academy and will cover a range of topics including historical development and the business of Scotch whiskey, production process, batch distillation, maturation, bottling, grain distillation, blending as well as the art of whiskey tasting. These sessions can be one-on-one or group ones, depending on your choice.

Email info@allthingsnice.in

COST Rs 2,500 plus GST for the one-hour masterclasses; Rs 10,000 plus GST for the whiskey course

