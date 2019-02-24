Keira Knightley is done with nude scenes

hollywood

Keira Knightley says she is no longer willing to do nude scenes in films now that she is a mother

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley says she is no longer willing to do nude scenes in films now that she is a mother. The actor, who shares three-year-old daughter Edie with musician husband James Righton, said going forward she would opt for a body double for any nude scenes in her movies.

"That was a choice," she said of her decision to no longer do nudity.

"I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, 'That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this'... Then I get final approval of what the edit is," Knightley told The Times.

She added, "I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body. But I don't feel I need to get it out that much any more."

The actor also pointed out she had "never done a scene where I felt, 'Whoa, that went too far'."

Knightley previously spoke about why she was comfortable with on-screen nudity to a point.

"Sex scenes in films I'm quite rigorous about what gets exposed. No bottom half! I don't mind exposing my t*ts because they're so small people really aren't that interested," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever