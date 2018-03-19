Kevin Pietersen now has all the time to save rhinos from extinction

Pietersen, who last played for the Quetta Gladiators in the franchise-based Pakistan Super League on Thursday night in the UAE, refused to travel to Pakistan for the business end of the tournament



Kevin Pietersen with his wife Jessica Taylor

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is crystal clear about his post-retirement plans. Pietersen, who last played for the Quetta Gladiators in the franchise-based Pakistan Super League on Thursday night in the UAE, refused to travel to Pakistan for the business end of the tournament, citing family reasons.



The South Africa-born player has already been away from the biggest stage since his England ouster in 2014 after the team's Ashes whitewash Down Under. So, what will he do now? Rhino conservation, he said in a message on Twitter. "Lots asking what I'm going to do next. I'm going to take the same passion and hard work into trying to save rhinos from extinction.



If we all help, it'll be greater than any of our achievements in any walk of life! Let's do this, team," wrote Pietersen, 37, who has 8,181 runs to his name from 104 Tests, 4,440 runs in 136 ODIs and 1,176 runs in 37 T20Is.

