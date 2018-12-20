KGF - Kolar Gold Fields gets the widest release in India for any Kannada film!

regional-cinema

Excel Entertainment's ambitious Kannada project, 'Kolar Gold Fields' aka 'KGF' have been garnering immense praises from audience across the nation. The film has got the widest release with 2200 screens across India with 1200 screens in Hindi and 1000 screens in the South Indian market.

Set in the backdrop of the '70s, the two-part period film is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in the Kannada film industry. Excel Entertainment has joined hands with AA Films to present Kannada's most expensive & ambitious project KGF. The much ambitious project would be released in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. KGF will also be dubbed in Chinese and Japanese.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

KGF would mark Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such. The period drama traces the tenure of late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.

