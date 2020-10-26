KGF Chapter 2: On her birthday, Raveena Tandon unveils her first look
As Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday today, she has shared her first look from KGF: Chapter 2 for fans.
On Monday, October 26, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram Account to unveil her first look from her upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2, on the occasion of her birthday.
The character poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' sees Tandon dressed in a red coloured saree as she is seated in a parliament house. The 'Shool' actor will be portraying the role of Ramika Sen in the film.
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the wonderful birthday gift . #HBDRaveenaTandon @vkiragandur @thenameisyash @prashanthneel @srinidhi_shetty @duttsanjay @karthik_krg @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @aafilmsindia @faroutakhtar @vaaraahicc @hombalefilms
The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty besides Raveena Tandon.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe