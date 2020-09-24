KGF Chapter 2: Yash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for the film

Superstar Yash's KGF created quite a noise across the country with its phenomenal storyline and his amazing portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the film. The audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel of KGF but due to the pandemic the shooting was put on hold and the team has recently started shooting for the remaining bits of the film again.

Superstar Yash is also all set to get back to the sets and resume his role as Rocky Bhai and is currently undergoing intensive training to get into the best shape possible.

Talking about the same, a source close to Yash shares, "Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises."

Talking about the actors daily routine, the source continues, "Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab work outs that take up an hour and then another cardio session. Yash also works out in the evening with different exercises and heavy weight training, he is also on a very strict diet."

KGF2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news