KGF Chapter 2: Yash looks deadly in the film's first look as he attempts to rebuild an empire

One of the biggest surprise hits of 2018 was Yash's Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 1. Reminiscent of Yash Chopra's Kaala Patthar, this actioner was based on the coal mafia and had some gritty action and rustic treatment. The film ended with a cliffhanger that made us wait for the second chapter.

We all know Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in Chapter 2, and his first look piqued our curiosities. Now, Farhan Akhtar, taking to his Twitter account, shared the first look of the leading man and he truly looks deadly. He can be seen wearing a blue shirt, with a cigarette in his mouth, and swag dripping from every sweat.

Take a look right here:

When the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 nearly overshadowed Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box-office exactly a year ago, it was clear that the audiences want a powerful content, not star-driven vanity projects. It's appropriate the first poster of the second chapter has dropped on the film's first anniversary.

The success of the Kannada film KGF, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has proved that audiences are keen to accept crossover content, now expectations rise with the announcement of KGF Chapter 2.



Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. With strong and impactful dialogues in Hindi as well as Kannada, the film caters to the classes as well as masses.



The team of KGF includes lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera.



KGF Chapter 1 marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and now the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project with KGF Chapter 2.

However, we are yet to know the release of the film. But we do know Chapter 2 shall be bigger and better, both in terms of content and commerce. The first one did a business of over Rs. 42 crore in the Hindi language, how much do you feel the second chapter has the potential to make? After the cult of Baahubali, regional films have expanded their audiences in the Northern belt as well.

So don't be surprised if KGF: Chapter 2 ends up making more money than some of the Hindi films that release around it!

