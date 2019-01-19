Kidnapped 10-year-old from Thane rescued by cops in three days

crime

The Shrinagar and Wagle Estate police, however, cracked the case within three days and arrested the kidnapper before safely handing over the boy to his parents

Krish Jaiswal with his parents and the cops from Shrinagar and Wagle Estate police stations

A 10-year-old boy from Thane's Wagle Estate was kidnapped by a TV repairman from the same area, who demanded a ransom of R3 lakh. The Shrinagar and Wagle Estate police, however, cracked the case within three days and arrested the kidnapper before safely handing over the boy to his parents. The boy was found from an isolated house in Bhiwandi.

On January 13, the Shrinagar police received a missing person report of Krish Jaiswal. When Krish did not return from school, his father, Yogendra Kumar Jaiswal, who owns a small shop and also works as a passport agent, started searching for him everywhere. When he could not find him, he registered a complaint at the police station. A police team, too, started their search but could not find any CCTV footage about the boy.

Wagle Estate Senior Police Inspector Akbar Pathan said, "On January 16 and 17, the boy's father got a call from an unknown number demanding R3 lakh for the boy's safe return. Then a handwritten note was found near the boy's house which mentioned that the money was to be handed over to the TV repairman Kalpnath Chauhan who was to drop it off near Dadar railway station. We gave Chauhan the money and he started his journey to Dadar."

Avinash Ambure, DCP zone 5, said, "We had our suspicions about Chauhan, so I told the police team to follow him. Another team was posted at Dadar station. Chauhan went towards Ghodbunder Road in an auto, but there he took a right towards Bhiwandi. In Bhiwandi, he went into a small house situated in an isolated place. Our team immediately followed him into the house and found the boy. They also arrested Chauhan." Police said, during investigation, Chauhan said he wanted money to pay off a loan and had heard that the boy's father had recently earned some profit in his business.

