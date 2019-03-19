Kids choir in Bandra to stage classic musicals

things-to-do

A neighbourhood kids choir in Bandra, which has now expanded into a full-fledged experience with dance and theatre, will stage renditions of classic musicals

Children from the Gleehive academy in performance

For Celeste Cordo, growing up in Bandra was a lot about figuring out the right harmonies and vocal arrangements in her choir. But, when the neighbourhood children's choir became defunct about a decade ago, Celeste, now 60, decided to start her own music education avenue with Gleehive, spearheaded by a children's choir. "She wanted to start her own choir for the neighbourhood kids to learn and appreciate music," says Dawn Cordo, her 30-year-old daughter. And they will be bringing some of the magic and sense of belonging that comes with being part of a choir to Mumbaikars at their annual concert, The Gleehive Buzz, tomorrow.

It's their teaching style that makes this concert a tad different from others. "Our classes are not academically driven and we don't have any certification. So, it's not just meant for people who can sing, but anyone who appreciates music," says Dawn, who completed her degree in music education from Berkley College of Music and decided to come back to start an education programme, besides singing backing vocals in studios and doing vocal arrangements for artistic projects.



Dawn Cordo

The evening will go on to show their growth from being just a choir, as there will also be small instrumental ensembles with students playing string and woodwind instruments. The kids, aged between five and 15, will show their dancing skills as well as play different characters on stage. "The music won't just be classical or jazz, but also include songs from musicals like The Ugly Duckling. The theme is markets from around the world because we wanted to show that life is like a marketplace where you meet people from varied cultures, you get things and you lose things, and even when there's a disagreement, we always approach one another with kindness and love," adds Dawn.

The performers also include kids with autism and ADHD, who, Dawn says, have only benefited from pursuing their musical interests. "Music is therapeutic. There's a student who communicates better because of the feeling of being included. It's also important for kids who aren't exposed to those with special needs to mingle with them," shares Dawn.

ON March 20, 7 pm to 8.30 pm

AT St Andrew's Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

CALL 26410926 (for passes)

