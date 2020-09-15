See photos: Kieron Pollard arrives in Dubai with wife Jenna Ali, kids for IPL 2020

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is on a total roll. The star all-rounder recently led Trinbago Knight Riders to their fourth Caribbean Premier League title at the concluded CPL 2020. Now Pollard is all ready to join his men in Blue and Gold team Mumbai Indians in UAE at the upcoming IPL 2020 held in UAE.

Kieron Pollard recently took to Instagram to share photos along with his wife, Jenna Ali and their children as he travelled to the UAE to join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the upcoming IPL.

“Blessed and thankful landed in Dubai safely...looking forward to the next challenge. Nothing humbles me more than getting to enjoy the finer things in life with family. Kids had a ball. Now quarantine and family time sacrifices we make,” he wrote.

Kieron Pollard made his IPL debut a decade ago in 2010. Pollard has been a mainstay for Mumbai Indians over the past decade and has played in 148 IPL matches, scoring 2,755 runs and taking 56 wickets. Pollard has 13 fifties to his name with a batting average of 28.69. His top score is 83. With the ball, Pollard's best bowling has been 4/44.

