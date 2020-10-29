Kim Kardashian faces criticism for throwing large birthday party amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid the pandemic
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way: a big party on a private island. Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid the pandemic.
In the caption of the post, Kardashian said that she had asked all her guests to quarantine and undergo several "health screens" before she surprised them by flying them to a private island to celebrate her special day.
View this post on Instagram
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.
View this post on Instagram
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes âÂ¨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
According to Fox News, followers commented on the post to express their frustration with her apparent lack of regard for the ongoing public health crisis and its financial impact.
"Brilliant observation! This kind of vacation is out of reach for most people COVID-19 or no COVID-19," said one user. "Very selfish when people are dying and loosing [sic.] their jobs. Also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," wrote another. A third added: "I love how the elite doesn't have to social distance OR wear masks. called it #hypocrites."
"Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would've told me we could have massive parties," another said sarcastically. Twitter was full of criticism as well.
"I haven't seen ma [sic] family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents. I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world," said a Twitter user.
"Lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today," said another. With sarcasm, a third added: "Everyone mad at this tweet is just jealous that they didn't think to fly their jets to their own private islands. it's so obvious yet Kim is the only one who thought to do it. that's why she's a visionary and y'all are stuck at work."
"People had to miss their parents funerals but go off," wrote a four Twitter user.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe