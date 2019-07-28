Kim Kardashian shares pictures with inmates ahead of Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project

hollywood

Kim Kardashian shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the inmates from a Washington D.C. jail and expressed admiration for Professor Marc who teaches them.

Pic/Instagram account

While maintaining her hold on beauty and fashion, Kim Kardashian is all geared up for a documentary with the prison inmates.

Kardashian used her celebrity status perfectly when she voiced for First Step Act last month, which allows captives to go for job interviews, in a bid to turn them into productive citizens. And now, she is all set to film the inmates at a Washington D.C. facility who are being taught by a Georgetown professor inside the prison.

"Last week I was so moved by Dr. Marc, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit," she captioned the post.

The post continued, "I met so many amazing people that can't wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on Oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."

Although she paid a visit to the inmates last week, the 'KUWTK' star shared the pictures on Saturday. TMZ reported that the name of the facility is D.C. Central Detention Facility.

The upcoming documentary is titled 'Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project'.

