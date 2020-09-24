Kim Kardashian shares stunning snakeskin-print bikini picture as she goes for 'night swim'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently shared a handful of stunning bikini snaps on Instagram. In the steamy photos, Kardashian wears her hair in an elongated braid as she dons a snakeskin-print bikini with red, gold and brown patterning and large earrings.

As one would while wearing a bathing suit, the star could be seen taking a dip in the photos, laying on her side in two of the photographs. In the third and final shot, Kardashian added a pair of dark sunglasses to her ensemble, puckered up her lips and held an orange drink with a straw in her hand."Night swim," the SKIMS founder captioned the post. The star received plenty of praise in the comments.

View this post on Instagram Night Swim A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onSep 21, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

"The best to ever do it," wrote a fan, adding a flame emoji. "Truly an ICON," said another. A third added: "So Gorgeous."

Last week, Kardashian also shared a bikini picture on Instagram, but rather than being a recent shot, it was a throwback photo featuring her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. All three sisters are rocking sunglasses and bikinis. Kourtney opted for a purple, white and blue-coloured two-piece, while Kim wore a number from Burberry and Khloe chose a green swimsuit. "Trifecta 2006," she captioned the picture.

It was recently revealed that the show, for which Kardashian and her family have become mega-famous, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," will end after its upcoming 19th season.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever