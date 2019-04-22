Kim Kardashian West wouldn't use fame to get kids into college

hollywood

Kim Kardashian West is currently studying to become a lawyer and hopes her children are "inspired" by her "hard work" and can see that there is no time limit on completing their education

Kim Kardashian West. Picture courtesy/Kim's Instagram account

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West would never use her fame and privilege to get her children into college. The 38-year-old reality star, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West, with whom she already has North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months, says that there would be no "benefit" in "forcing" her brood into a college if they did not have the necessary skillset, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an upcoming interview with CNN, Kim said: "If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in any way. That's what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody."

The reality star is currently studying to become a lawyer and hopes her children are "inspired" by her "hard work" and can see that there is no time limit on completing their education. The 38-year-old lifestyle mogul, who has 134 million Instagram followers, has been interning at a California law firm since last year. She said she was inspired to study law after successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump last year to pardon Alice Marie Johnson.

Admission to law school in the United States usually requires a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Kardashian never graduated from the college she attended, having dropped out before she completed her course. But some states including California do allow would-be attorneys to intern in a law firm for four years before taking the bar exam.

Also read: Kim Kardashian makes online appeal to help rehouse ex-prisoner

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS