Kim Kardashian's fragrance bottle shaped like her body

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's latest KKW scent is set to hit markets next month and Kim Kardashian is particularly thrilled by the packaging

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's latest fragrance comes in a bottle inspired by her own body shape. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's latest KKW scent is set to hit markets next month and Kim is particularly thrilled by the packaging, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onApr 22, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

"The next fragrance I have coming out is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool. The scent is so good. I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a colour and something that's just luminous," she told Business of Fashion magazine.

Recently, Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West were seen getting up, close and personal at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party. Taking to her Snapchat account, Kim posted a video of herself walking over to her husband. "Babe, do you want to go to Dave Chappelle or do you want to go to the studio," the reality TV star, who sported a two-piece strapless top and a skirt, asked him before sitting on his lap and kissing him on the cheek. Instead of answering the question, Kanye kissed his wife on the lips.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS