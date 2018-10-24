King Googlyan predicts a Shikhar Dhawan century in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies

cricket

King Googlyan is back with his predictions and this time he is all set to forecast what is in store for India and West Indies when they clash in the 2nd ODI at Vishakapatnam

Shikhar Dhawan

The royal lemur King Googlyan had been absconding after his successful prediction of the second Test between India and West Indies. The King did not report on the eve of the first ODI angering the expectant fans who were eager to know about the outcome of the match. Worried, we sent one of our reporters knocking at his hotel room, only to find out that he had gone to a shady watering hole in Grant Road to celebrate his accurate prediction of India's Test series win. But unfortunately, while revelling in the spirit of his predictions with spirits, he got robbed by a couple of patrons who fled with his wallet while the King was boasting about his prediction powers to other patrons, who were kind enough to listen.

As a result, the King could not pay his bill of Rs 1,000, and the restaurant owner made a on-the -spot prediction that the King would have to wash dishes to compensate for the bill. Well, after scouting Grant Road for a couple of days, we finally located King and paid the remaining amount of Rs. 750 ,the king apparently finished doing dishes worth only Rs 250 in 5 days. The owner had taken ill after seeing the King's strike rate with the dishes and he was the most relieved when we paid off the bill and got King out of the watering hole and into the mid-day office in time to get him going with his predictions on the second ODI between India and West Indies to be played at Visakhapatnam.

Private message for King Googlyan

While your highness was high in Grant Road about his successful prediction of the Test series, India won the first ODI comfortably by 8 wickets, after Rohit Sharma (152*) and Virat Kohli (140) made West Indies' 323-run target look like child's play by chasing it down in just 42.1 overs.

In the second ODI, to be held on October 24, in Visakhapatnam, a disciplined King Googlyan (has also promised to be sober by avoiding cheap alcohol) is geared up to show mid-day that they have made the right choice by having him on board, as he aims to make another accurate prediction (Kindly read below)

King Googlyan IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Prediction:

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: The royal lemur is having a bad body ache after spending the weekend in the kitchen of the bar in Grant road washing plates and glasses(the king managed to wash 10 plates and 3 glasses in 5 days), and subsequently being disciplined by the mid-day team for his careless attitude.

Toss Prediction: Virat Kohli will win the toss and rub his beard, look towards Ravi Shastri for a suggestion on what to do, bowl or bat? Ravi Shastri would seem to say batting, but instead will signal bowling with his hand, that will confuse Virat and he will respond in his traditional go-to word that we all know abourt. Before charging towards Ravi Shastri in anger, meanwhile the umpire will ask Jason Holder, who will choose to bowl, while the Indian captain could be seen giving a mouthful of his choiciest words to Ravi Shastri on the balcony.

Match Stars: Shikhar Dhawan to make amends with a quick-fire century after missing out on a flat batting track in the first ODI.

Highlight Moment: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri sitting in the dressing room balcony, while Shikhar Dhawan is batting. Virat Kohli is lost in his own world talking animatedly about which player to drop in the next ODI, while Ravi Shastri makes an impression that he is listening, with eyes closed.

Match Winner: India will win the match and Shikhar Dhawan will celebrate with a thunderous thigh-five. However, Shikhar Dhawan's slap will miss the intended target on his thigh and strike in the wrong place, leading to a spontaneous 'crouching dance' performance

In case you didn't know: The India-West Indies series features two Tests, five One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The series will be played from October 4 to November 11 across various cities in India, after which the Indian team will go on a tour to Australia in November

All Hail King Googlyan!