Kira Dice: Don't be indifferent to domestic violence

Kira Dice a popular model who has appeared on Vogue Russia and worked with Gucci, has opened up about allegedly being attacked by her boyfriend in order to raise awareness on the severity of domestic violence

Kira Dice, a popular model who has appeared on Vogue Russia and worked with Gucci, has opened up about allegedly being attacked by her boyfriend in order to raise awareness on the severity of domestic violence. On Sunday, Dice, 23, shared a number of photos of her brutally battered face along with a post detailing the alleged assault, which she claims took place on June 30 of this year, reports people.com.

On the day of the alleged attack, Dice, who also goes by the name Kira Fox, says that she was preparing for a modelling job in China when her boyfriend attacked her in her home in Moscow. According to people.com, the allegations are yet to be confirmed with local authorities or by the model's former boyfriend.

"He threw a chair at me then brutally beat me up," Dice wrote on Facebook, which has been translated from Russian.

"He smashed furniture in my apartment shouting at me..." Due to the severity of the alleged assault, Dice claims she was knocked unconscious and her boyfriend was forced to call an ambulance after neighbours started knocking on her door.

Dice then claims police arrived on the scene and she was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a concussion. Following the alleged attack, Dice explained she got back together with her boyfriend and they continued to date for two months. Concluding the post, Dice wrote, "I ask you not to be indifferent to domestic violence". The model has continued to spread awareness of domestic violence on Facebook and her Instagram account.

