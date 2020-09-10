Kristen Bell's Queenpins acquired by STX Films

STX Films has bought the worldwide rights for upcoming comedy "Queenpins", to be headlined by actor Kristen Bell. The film, which will be directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly from their own script, is inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history, reported Variety.

The story is about a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society. She decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club. Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

The film will also feature Bell's "Veronica Mars" co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as well as actors Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser. STX Films will distribute "Queenpins" in US, UK and Ireland. AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films will produce the movie.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever