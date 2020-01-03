Krunal Pandya tells Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram: Welcome to the madness!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hardik Pandya's brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya welcomed Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to their crazy family, a day after Hardik announced his engagement with her on New Year's Day.

Krunal Pandya tweeted this picture and wrote: "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam. Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys."

Hardik Pandya was rumoured to be dating former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic for months, but there was nothing confirmed. Natasa Stankovic had also wished Hardik Pandya on his birthday in October 2019. Pandya and Stankovic had been spotted on various dinner dates in the city.

Krunal Pandya married his ladylove Pankhuri Sharma in 2017. Krunal and Hardik, both play for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates