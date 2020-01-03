Krunal Pandya tells Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram: Welcome to the madness!
Krunal Pandya took it to Twitter to congratulate brother Hardik
Hardik Pandya's brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya welcomed Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to their crazy family, a day after Hardik announced his engagement with her on New Year's Day.
Krunal Pandya tweeted this picture and wrote: "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam. Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys."
Hardik Pandya was rumoured to be dating former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic for months, but there was nothing confirmed. Natasa Stankovic had also wished Hardik Pandya on his birthday in October 2019. Pandya and Stankovic had been spotted on various dinner dates in the city.
Krunal Pandya married his ladylove Pankhuri Sharma in 2017. Krunal and Hardik, both play for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.
On New Year's Eve, Hardik Pandya shared a photo along with Natasa Stankovic with the both of them dressed in formal attire and wrote, 'Starting the year with my firework'. This was to confirm that the couple were dating
On New Year's Day 2020, Hardik Pandya surprisingly announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic with a series of photos and a video.
Hardik Pandya proposed to her on a ferry while in Dubai along with mutual friends. Hardik Pandya wrote, 'Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged
On Hardik Pandya's birthday in 2019, Natasa Stankovic posted a photo of the two with warm wishes, 'To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic even went out on dinner dates to restaurants in Bandra and were spotted together
Born on October 11, 1993, Hardik Pandya is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya has established himself as India's premier all-rounder which has made him a regular in the Indian team line-up.
Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya ran a small car finance business in Surat. However, he chose to shut down the business and move to Vadodara when Hardik was a little child. Hardik Pandya's father made this move in order to facilitate his sons with better cricket training. He enrolled his two sons (Hardik and Krunal) into Kiran More's cricket academy in Vadodara.
In pic: Hardik Pandya shared this picture where he is spotted with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sakshi and Pankhuri Sharma. He captioned, "About last night!! So good to see them!! #friendslikefamily @krunalpandya_official we missed you"
The Pandya family lived in a rented apartment in Gorwa, with the brothers (Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya) using a second-hand car to travel to the cricket ground. Hardik studied till ninth grade before dropping out to focus on his cricket.
In pic: Hardik Pandya shared this picture, where he is spotted with his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. He wrote, "Obviously I can’t do anything in the gym but I can guide them for sure"
Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya got married to his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma on December 17, 2017.
In pic: Hardik Pandya is known to be extremely close to his brother Krunal Pandya and Krunal's wife Pankhuri. He shared this picture from Krunal Pandya's wedding and wrote, "You can’t see it, you can’t touch it but they’re my lifeline and I feel it whenever they’re around!"
Hardik Pandya shared this picture on Pankhuri Sharma's birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday pankhu Betu ?? And I agree with Krunal you are the best thing happened to him and our family ?? @pankhuriisharma"
Hardik Pandya shared this picture of himself with his brother Krunal and Pankhuri Sharma, "Thank you @tisastudio for all the amazing outfits for Krunal’s wedding!"
Hardik Pandya seems to be overjoyed in this picture which he shared from Krunal Pandya's wedding. He wrote, "Hahaha they did it! @pankhuriisharma @krunalpandya_official"
Hardik Pandya shared these photoshoot pictures of Krunal Pandya's wedding album, captioned, "Krunal Pandya: Caught n Bowled Pankhuri - 0(1) !!!! My jaans are getting married and I am super excited for the wedding. Let the happiness begin!!! #BowledOverBeauty"
Hardik Pandya shared this picture of a dinner date with his brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri. He wrote, "My gang"
In pic: Hardik Pandya spotted here twinning with his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma, he captioned, "Everything for family!"
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya seem to be lost in each other's eyes, as Pankhuri Sharma looks on. He wrote, "One more...... @pankhuriisharma @krunalpandya_official"
Hardik Pandya shared this picture on his father's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to king of the house ! Boss daddy!! The guy who put everything for us ?? #daddyisgangster"
On Diwali 2019, Hardik Pandya posted a series of photos with the caption: Happy Diwali everyone from Pandyas. Love and respect to all
The league of extraordinary gentlemen! Hardik Pandya with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Indian cricketer KL Rahul #throwback to that wonderful night.
Hardik Pandya shared this picture of a nightout with his family and friends. He wrote, "My family!!! my world!! my people!! it is the best feeling to see them after a great win and Well done lads @mumbaiindians"
Hardik Pandya captioned this picture, "Quality time with brothers and sisters.. #familylove!! @mayurmehta123"
Hardik Pandya shared this throwback picture of him as a kid with his father on Father's Day, he captioned, "The boss man who started my journey called life!! happy Father’s Day, my hero"
Hardik Pandya with his mom. He wrote, "Meri pyaari maaa...."
Hardik Pandya shared this picture when Nita Ambani visited him in London as he was undergoing recovery post his lower back surgery
Hardik Pandya shared this sweet picture of KL Rahul sitting on his lap, on KL Rahul's birthday. He wrote, "To my brother from another mother.... yo boy happy birthday. Keep laughing on my jokes alright... your day love have fun"
Hardik Pandya shared this picture of an outing with Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma and some other friends, he wrote, "My people are the best!"
Hardik Pandya has got too much swag in this picture. He wrote, "My bring it on face"
Hardik Pandya posted this picture with brother Krunal Pandya, captioned, "Best of luck brother for srilanka tour :)"
Hardik Pandya posted this picture when he met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He wrote, "Met this couple :) yes it was an amazing night :) @mumbaiindians #MUMBAI #champion"
Hardik Pandya posted this picture with a couple of friends, captioned, "The squad, Last day in Mumbai and India. Australia calling"
Hardik Pandya posted this photo with sis-in-law Pankhuri Sharma, 'A cup of tea while waiting for the flight'
Hardik shared this cool photo with brother Krunal and captioned it, 'I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it!'
Hardik Pandya posted this picture when he met Ranbir Kapoor and captioned, "Great to catch up with him"
Hardik Pandya posted this picture with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during the IPL, captioned, "Kolkata we are coming! #IPL #MumbaiIndians"
Hardik Pandya posted this picture when he met Sachin Tendulkar for the first time. He captioned, "With the God Of Cricket"
Hardik Pandya posted a wonderful tribute for his coach Jitu Singh. He captioned, "On this day I may like to say thank you to many teachers in my life but the one who deserves the most is this guy. Jitu Singh sir!!!! the guy who stood there with me in my all ups and down and always made sure I keep going ! Thank you coach!!!! we love you I got your back always"
Hardik Pandya posted this picture when he met some of his cousins. He wrote, "Quality time with brothers and sisters #familylove @mayurmehta123"
Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandy surpised everyone when he announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on Jan 1, 2020. Hardik Pandya has a loving and caring side and we have seen this in his pictures with his brother Krunal and sister in law Pankhuri Sharma. We showcase pictures of Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovic, Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma and family. These photos prove that family comes first for Hardik. (All pictures courtesy/ Hardik Pandya Instagram)
